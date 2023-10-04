Heartland Votes
Two southeast Missouri men to be inducted into Special Olympics Mo. Hall of Fame

By Olivia Tock and Todd Richards
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Longtime athlete Daniel Fultz and longtime volunteer Stan Smith were surprised on Tuesday with news that the pair would be inducted into the Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) Hall of Fame.

At 3 p.m. on October 3, many gathered at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, to surprise Fultz and Smith with the news.

According to a spokesperson for SOMO, this honor is even more meaningful because Smith has coached Fultz for more than two decades.

Smith, who is from Jackson, has been involved with SOMO for more than 30 years, serving as a volunteer area director, chaperone, mentor and coach.

He has been selected as a coach for multiple national games, including the 2006 Special Olympics USA Games (Track), the 2010 Special Olympics USA Games (Softball), the 2014 Special Olympics USA Games (Basketball), the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games (Powerlifting) and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games (Powerlifting). In 2019, Smith was the assistant coach for the Team Missouri softball team at the Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles.

Chaffee native Fultz has been involved with SOMO for more than 25 years. He has participated in several different sports, including bowling, bocce, track, soccer, basketball, volleyball and softball. He has represented Team Missouri on four separate occasions at the Special Olympics USA Games.

When Daniel is not participating in sports, he is usually out raising money for SOMO’s Southeast Area. In fact, Daniel was the first athlete in the Southeast Area to take the Polar Plunge.

The release states that in order to be inducted into the SOMO Hall of Fame, finalists must be named on 75 percent of the ballots. A permanent video display, housed in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in Springfield, features photos and bios of each year’s SOMO Hall of Fame inductees.

This year’s Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted at the SOMO Awards Banquet on Saturday, November 18 at the Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City.

