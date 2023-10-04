Suspect in custody after leading officers on brief chase in Cape Girardeau
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is in custody after leading officers on a brief chase Wednesday afternoon, October 4.
According to Ptlm. Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 500 block of N. Fountain for a disturbance.
A suspect then led officers on a chase.
Our crews were on scene at the intersection of Ranney Ave. and Locust St. where the chase ended.
Newton said one suspect was taken into custody.
