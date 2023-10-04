Heartland Votes
SEMO football travels to Central Arkansas Saturday looking to bounce back from consecutive losses

SEMO preparing for Central Arkansas
By Jess Todd
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following their off week, SEMO is preparing for Central Arkansas this weekend with hopes of getting back on track.

The Redhawks are coming off two consecutive losses to Southern Illinois and Eastern Kentucky. Both games were decided in the final two minutes, including a SEMO fumble in each one.

Head Coach Tom Matukewicz says those turnovers were “game-changing.”

“This team is a little embarrassed and mad at how we played,” said Matukewicz. “You feel that out here (at practice this week). Guys are not ok with that, and we’re going to try to do something about it this weekend.”

SEMO kicks off against the Bears on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Conway, Ark.

