Rain on the way, with cooler conditions

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, Heartland, we are tracking some rain from the west, heading into our area. This rain is mostly heading for the southeast Missouri area, but we are also tracking more rain for Thursday. And while we will still be seeing the warm conditions this afternoon, following the rain we will see a cool down across the Heartland. With the rain, we could see a few thunderstorms, but the threats will be heavy rain and lightning. After the rain, expect cooler, and drier, conditions throughout the weekend. Lows over the weekend could dip down into the 40s, with Sunday expected to be the coldest morning.

