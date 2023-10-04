Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Pumpkin Patrol for Carbondale

Volunteers will be patrolling areas in Carbondale where kids go to trick or treat to identify...
Volunteers will be patrolling areas in Carbondale where kids go to trick or treat to identify potential hazards to children.(CDC)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department is looking for volunteers for this year’s “Pumpkin Patrol.”

On Tuesday, October 31, the Carbondale Police Department will be sponsoring the Halloween safety patrol from 4-8 p.m. The Department has sponsored the Pumpkin Patrol since 1992.

Volunteers will be wearing orange safety vests and driving vehicles with the Pumpkin Patrol logo. They will be patrolling areas in Carbondale where kids go to trick or treat.

While the Police Department encourages adults to accompany children, the volunteers will identify potential hazards to children and provide a place where children can turn if they feel threatened.

Those interested in being on the Pumpkin Patrol can contact Officer Randy Mathis by calling 618-457-3200, Extension 402 or by sending an email to rmathis@explorecarbondale.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner
A southern Illinois campground and marina is closed for “missing funds” and “other serious...
Southern Ill. campground, marina closed for ‘missing funds’
Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland community joining forces to help woman with cancer
Heartland community joining forces to help woman with cancer
Paducah man accused of firing gun, barricading himself in apartment
Paducah man accused of firing gun, barricading himself in apartment