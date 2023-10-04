Pumpkin Patrol for Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department is looking for volunteers for this year’s “Pumpkin Patrol.”

On Tuesday, October 31, the Carbondale Police Department will be sponsoring the Halloween safety patrol from 4-8 p.m. The Department has sponsored the Pumpkin Patrol since 1992.

Volunteers will be wearing orange safety vests and driving vehicles with the Pumpkin Patrol logo. They will be patrolling areas in Carbondale where kids go to trick or treat.

While the Police Department encourages adults to accompany children, the volunteers will identify potential hazards to children and provide a place where children can turn if they feel threatened.

Those interested in being on the Pumpkin Patrol can contact Officer Randy Mathis by calling 618-457-3200, Extension 402 or by sending an email to rmathis@explorecarbondale.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.