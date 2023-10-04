Heartland Votes
Over 300 students expected at SIU’s 2023 FFA Career Day

Topics for this year's event include sustainable farming practices, forestry, soil science, plant biology and STEM activities(KAUZ)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Agriculture careers will be on display at Southern Illinois University Carbondale during the annual FFA Career Day.

Held on October 5, more than 300 students from 22 Southern Illinois school districts have registered for the rain-or-shine event.

Illinois Farm Bureau is sponsoring this year’s event at University Farms. The sponsorship covers all costs of the event, including a free T-shirt for all participants.

This year’s event will feature presentations by faculty from SIU’s Center for Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Sciences and the university’s Cooperative Wildlife Research Laboratory. Researchers from various agriculture programs will also be on hand to give equipment demonstrations and answer questions.

Participants can choose which sessions to attend. Topics include sustainable farming practices, forestry, soil science, plant biology and STEM activities. One demonstration will also center on DNA extraction from strawberries.

Check-in starts at 8 a.m. at the University Farm Service Center, with activities beginning at 9 a.m. Following the morning activities, participants will gather for lunch and a recap back at the University Farms Service Center. The event will conclude by 1 p.m.

