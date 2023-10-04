Heartland Votes
Netflix might raise prices – again – after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends

FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – Netflix could raise prices again a few months after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources.

WSJ reports fees are likely to go up in the U.S. and Canada, followed by several global markets.

It’s unclear when that could happen or what the revised plans might cost.

Netflix says it’s already making more money off customers by recently cracking down on password sharing and ending its basic plan.

For now, customers can stream with ads or pay up to $20 a month. Users have to pay extra to put a non-household member on an account.

