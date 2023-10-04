Multi vehicle crash in Gallatin County, injuries reported

Heartland Votes
ISP Troop 10 is in route to the multi vehicle crash on Illinois Route 141
ISP Troop 10 is in route to the multi vehicle crash on Illinois Route 141(Source: MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Injures are being reported after a multi vehicle crash in Gallatin County, Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash took place at Illinois Route 141 at Ohio River Scenic Byway, around 1:33 p.m. on October 4. ISP Troop 10 is in route to the multi vehicle crash.

ISP confirmed that there are injuries. They also said that the crash investigation is in its infancy and no information is available at this time.

