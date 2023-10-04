Memorial dedication to celebrate late Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A memorial dedication will be held on Tuesday, October 10 to celebrate the late Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director.

According to a release from the city, the dedication will be at 11 a.m. at Capaha Park shelter #3. They’ll celebrate Julia Thompson’s work with the community and unveil a dedication plaque at the shelter.

You’re also invited to join in a wellness walk around Capaha Pond in her honor.

They say Thompson passed away on August 9, 2021 at the age of 62.

They established the memorial in Capaha Park because the design work and renovation was all her vision.

Thompson worked for the city of Cape Girardeau for 10 years and a day. She started as the park and recreation director in July 2011 and retired exactly 10 years and one day later.

According to the department, she helped develop the new Park Master Plans for the Cape LaCroix Trail and Capaha Park. She led a feasibility study that led to the new SportsPlex at Center Junction in 2017.

Her other contributions include new turf, fencing and digital scoreboard at Capaha Field; she helped initiate the first Public Art Policy for the city, which led to the annual Broadway Sculpture Exhibit; the River Campus roundabout sculpture; and she partnered with many businesses and organizations to help grow the SEMO Horticultural Club.

They say her greatest accomplishment was the renewal of the Parks, Recreation and Storm Water Tax in 2018. It led to improvements to the Fort D roof, River Heritage Museum, a new youth ballfield complex and a new aquatics facility, which is now called the Jefferson Aquatic Center.

