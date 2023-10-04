Heartland Votes
Marion police officer injured in multi-vehicle crash while en route to shooting investigation

Police were responding to a shooting on Wednesday in Marion, Illinois, when one officer was...
Police were responding to a shooting on Wednesday in Marion, Illinois, when one officer was involved in a collision on the way to the investigation.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police were responding to a shooting on Wednesday in Marion, Illinois, when one officer was involved in a collision on the way to the investigation.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. DeYoung Street after it was reported that a male subject had been shot. When they arrived, officers and paramedics found the male with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

After further investigation, police learned the shooting took place in the 1800 block of N. State St. Officers found a juvenile male suspect in the area who was involved in the incident and detained him. He was carrying a firearm.

Marion Police Chief David Fitts says a search warrant is currently being executed at the juvenile’s residence.

While en route to the shooting, an officer with the Marion Police Dept. was involved in a collision at the intersection of DeYoung St. and Court St., involving multiple vehicles, according to the release.

The officer and driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, reported injuries and were transported to the Heartland Regional Medical Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

