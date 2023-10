TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.9 earthquake on Tuesday night.

According to the preliminary report, it happened on October 3 around 8:48 p.m. just 4.4 miles west northwest of Tiptonville, Tennessee.

At least 1 person reported feeling the quake.

It had a depth of 10.1 km.

