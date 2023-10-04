Heartland Votes
Juvenile charged, 18 year old arrested on warrant after call of shots fired in Paducah

A juvenile was charged and an 18 year old was arrested on an unrelated warrant after a series...
A juvenile was charged and an 18 year old was arrested on an unrelated warrant after a series of incidents, including a call of shots fired.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile was charged and an 18 year old was arrested on an unrelated warrant after a series of incidents, including a call of shots fired.

A 17-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree assault.

Ta’Nashia Askew, 18, was arrested on a warrant charging her with second-degree assault.

Ta’Nashia Askew, 18, was arrested on an unrelated warrant after a call of shots fired in...
Ta’Nashia Askew, 18, was arrested on an unrelated warrant after a call of shots fired in Paducah, Ky.(Paducah Police Department)

According to Paducah police, they were called to Bronson Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 3 after shots were heard in the area.

They say several people reported hearing shots and Askew told officers that she and a juvenile had been in an argument earlier in the evening.

Askew said the argument happened around 8 p.m., and the juvenile tried to run her over with a car. Police say a witness confirmed her story.

At around 10:30 p.m., several witnesses said they heard shots. However, officers did not find shell casings, nor damage to homes or vehicles in the area.

A short time later, a resident on Bronson Street called police to report he had found a bullet holes in the back of his home, in the opposite direction of where the shots reportedly were heard. Officers found several shell casings in the alley behind the home.

At around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police say the juvenile was spotted driving near Bronson Ave. His vehicle was stopped and he was taken into custody on a charge of attempted first-degree assault for allegedly trying to hit Askew with his car. He was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Facility.

According to police, the investigation into the shots fired incident is ongoing.

They say a computer check revealed an unrelated outstanding warrant charging Askew with second-degree assault, so she was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

