Gov. Beshear announces 2023 Governor’s Awards in the Arts honorees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the nine recipients of the commonwealth’s most prestigious arts awards.

The Governor’s Awards in the Arts celebrate the extraordinary and significant contributions of Kentuckians and Kentucky organizations to the state’s arts heritage. The honorees will be recognized in a ceremony on Friday, October 13 at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Lexington.

The Kentucky Arts Council solicits nominations and coordinates award presentations on behalf of the Governor of Kentucky. One of the 2023 Governor’s Awards in the Arts recipients are from the Heartland. The Yeiser Art Center in Paducah is the recipient of the Community Arts Award.

Each year, the arts council commissions a Kentucky artist to create custom works of art to serve for recipients. The artist creates 10 awards, nine for the recipients and one for the Kentucky Arts Council’s permanent collection.

Nominations for the 2024 Governor’s Awards in the Arts will be accepted from January 17 to March 3.

