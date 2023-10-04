Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Gov. Beshear announces 2023 Governor’s Awards in the Arts honorees

One of the 2023 Governor’s Awards in the Arts recipients is the Yeiser Art Center in Paducah
One of the 2023 Governor’s Awards in the Arts recipients is the Yeiser Art Center in Paducah(WILX)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the nine recipients of the commonwealth’s most prestigious arts awards.

The Governor’s Awards in the Arts celebrate the extraordinary and significant contributions of Kentuckians and Kentucky organizations to the state’s arts heritage. The honorees will be recognized in a ceremony on Friday, October 13 at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Lexington.

The Kentucky Arts Council solicits nominations and coordinates award presentations on behalf of the Governor of Kentucky. One of the 2023 Governor’s Awards in the Arts recipients are from the Heartland. The Yeiser Art Center in Paducah is the recipient of the Community Arts Award.

Each year, the arts council commissions a Kentucky artist to create custom works of art to serve for recipients. The artist creates 10 awards, nine for the recipients and one for the Kentucky Arts Council’s permanent collection.

Nominations for the 2024 Governor’s Awards in the Arts will be accepted from January 17 to March 3.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner
A southern Illinois campground and marina is closed for “missing funds” and “other serious...
Southern Ill. campground, marina closed for ‘missing funds’
Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

ISP Troop 10 is in route to the multi vehicle crash on Illinois Route 141
Multi vehicle crash in Gallatin County, injuries reported
Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Woman accused of running drug house out of former church
In the letter, AG Bailey encouraged the chief executive officer to sell, rather than close, two...
AG Bailey writes letter encouraging Tyson Foods to sell 2 plants in southern Mo.
A suspect was arrested after leading officers on a short chase in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Suspect in custody after leading officers on brief chase in Cape Girardeau
Volunteers will be patrolling areas in Carbondale where kids go to trick or treat to identify...
Pumpkin Patrol for Carbondale