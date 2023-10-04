Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

One more warm day!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One more warm day before a strong weather system moves through on Thursday, bringing a dramatic change to ‘fall’ weather. Today will bring more clouds and a southerly breeze, but it will still be quite warm with highs in the low 80s west to upper 80s east. There is a chance of a few showers developing in western counties by late afternoon or evening…but it should stay dry east of the Mississippi. Shower chances increase overnight. Not outlooked for severe storms but a few thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances peak on Thursday as the front itself pushes through. The system will be exiting to the east by Thursday evening, with temps and dew points dropping as winds become northwesterly.

Friday and the weekend will be dry but much cooler. Northwest breezes combined with low humidity levels will make it feel like fall. The coolest day looks to be Saturday with official highs below 70° despite full sunshine. Lows over the weekend will be mainly in the 40s…with Sunday the coolest morning as winds become calm. As we get into next week, however, the pattern will gradually moderate again with temps warming back to above normal by mid-week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
A southern Illinois campground and marina is closed for “missing funds” and “other serious...
Southern Ill. campground, marina closed for ‘missing funds’
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Still warm, cooler weather around the corner
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Two more very warm days for October
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Few more hot days, big changes on the way