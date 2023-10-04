First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

One more warm day before a strong weather system moves through on Thursday, bringing a dramatic change to ‘fall’ weather. Today will bring more clouds and a southerly breeze, but it will still be quite warm with highs in the low 80s west to upper 80s east. There is a chance of a few showers developing in western counties by late afternoon or evening…but it should stay dry east of the Mississippi. Shower chances increase overnight. Not outlooked for severe storms but a few thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances peak on Thursday as the front itself pushes through. The system will be exiting to the east by Thursday evening, with temps and dew points dropping as winds become northwesterly.

Friday and the weekend will be dry but much cooler. Northwest breezes combined with low humidity levels will make it feel like fall. The coolest day looks to be Saturday with official highs below 70° despite full sunshine. Lows over the weekend will be mainly in the 40s…with Sunday the coolest morning as winds become calm. As we get into next week, however, the pattern will gradually moderate again with temps warming back to above normal by mid-week.

