First Alert: One more warm day ahead of strong cold front

(KFVS) - Today is looking like our last summer-like day for a while.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s west to upper 80s east.

More clouds will also move into the Heartland with a southerly breeze.

There is a chance for a few showers developing in western counties by late afternoon or evening, but it should stay dry east of the Mississippi River.

Shower chances increase overnight.

We are not outlooked for severe storms, but a few thunderstorms are possible.

Rain chances peak on Thursday as a strong cold front pushes through the Heartland.

The system will move out Thursday evening, with temperatures and dew points dropping as winds become northwesterly.

Friday and the weekend will be dry and much cooler.

Northwest breezes combined with low humidity levels will make it feel like fall.

Even with plenty of sunshine, the coolest day looks to be Saturday with official highs below 70°.

Lows over the weekend will be mainly in the 40s.

As we get into next week, temps will gradually rebound to above normal by mid-week.

