FROHNA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saxon Lutheran Memorial in Frohna, MO will be holding their Fall Festival on Oct. 14.

The event will from 9 am-4 pm.

The memorial works to preserve the rural historic German lifestyle, and the Fall Festival will showcase that tradition.

The event will feature recreations of blacksmithing, woodworking and leatherwork.

Fall festival coming up at Saxon Lutheran Memorial

Food and music will also be included.

The festival has been active for the past forty years.

The site is located at 296 Saxon Memorial Dr, Frohna, MO 63748.

