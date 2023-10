CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a house fire on S. Pacific Street Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

It happened before 10:30 p.m. on October 3.

When the Heartland News team arrived, there were no flames visible as firefighters responded.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.