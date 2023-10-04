Heartland Votes
Carbondale police investigating altercation between several juveniles and adults

City of Carbondale police officers responded near Parrish School regarding a report of a man...
City of Carbondale police officers responded near Parrish School regarding a report of a man with a gun.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Officers with the Carbondale Police Department are currently investigating an altercation that took place near a school.

On October 4 at 3:54 p.m., City of Carbondale police officers responded to the 100 block of North Parrish Lane, near Parrish School, regarding a report of a man with a gun.

Officers learned there was an altercation between several juveniles and adults at a residence across the street from the school that moved down the street to a parking lot. Some of the involved parties left prior to the arrival of officers. A caller, who was not present at the incident, said a firearm was involved, but that has not been proven.

A release from the Carbondale Police Department said there is not any suspect information to provide at this time. One of the involved parties suffered a minor injury.

There is no indication that this incident is related to Parrish School, but several officers were on scene to ensure that, Officers requested Parrish School go on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

