Cape Girardeau Police warn people of scammer claiming to be an officer

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced that they are aware of a recent scam where an...
The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced that they are aware of a recent scam where an individual calls, identifying themselves as “Officer Sides with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.”(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department are warning people about a scam call where the scammer claims to be an officer.

The Police Department announced on Facebook that they are aware of a recent scam where an individual calls, identifying themselves as “Officer Sides with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.” They then inform you that you have a warrant for your arrest.

According to the CGPD, the scammer may potentially threaten legal action if you do not respond or demand that you pay cash bail. While the Cape Girardeau PD said there is an “Officer Sides”, they said he works for the Police Department, not the Sheriff’s Office.

The citizen that received this call contacted the Communications Unit and was informed this was a scam. If you receive a call you believe could be scam, you are asked to hang up and call the Police Department at 573-335-6621 to verify a suspicious contact.

