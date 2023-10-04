AG Bailey writes letter encouraging Tyson Foods to sell 2 plants in southern Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Joining Senator Josh Hawley’s efforts to protect working families in southern Missouri, Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the chief executive officer of Tyson Foods.

He encouraged him to sell, rather than close, two of Tyson’s plants in Dexter and Noel, Missouri.

Bailey also said doing everything in Tyson’s power to find a buyer who will keep these factories open is simply the right thing to do.

“It is vital to the people of Missouri whose livelihoods depend on these factories,” he continued.

You can click here to read the full letter.

