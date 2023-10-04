Heartland Votes
2023 Missouri Governor’s Conference on Tourism held in Cape Girardeau

Tourism leaders from across Missouri kicked of this year's Governor's Conference on Tourism at...
Tourism leaders from across Missouri kicked of this year’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism at Fort D in Cape Girardeau.(KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tourism leaders from across Missouri kicked of this year’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism at Fort D in Cape Girardeau.

Visit Cape Executive Director Brenda Newbern said this conference allows people in the industry to learn from each other.

“They get to see a little bit of what Cape Girardeau has to offer and what will they do with that? Share it,” Newbern said.

Beth Wiles is the director of tourism in Pulaski County. She said sharing these ideas can be very helpful.

“Every year I glean so much information and I know all of us pull together new marketing techniques as well as ideas that we share with each other,” Wiles said.

Those attending the conference also learn from state officials.

“We have educational meetings and conference and presentations given,” Newbern said. “The governor may even come talk to us and let us know how things are going across the state in the division of tourism and then we have our director for tourism who educates us on how we are doing collectively and individually,” said Newbern.

Newbern said she’s glad to get to showcase what Cape has to offer visitors.

“In order for us to grow in tourism and have tourism dollars come into our community, we have to be the host for conferences and conventions that are going to bring in people from across the state,” Newbern said.

