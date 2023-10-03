Heartland Votes
West Park Mall redevelopment process continues

City council takes next step forward in mall redevelopment project.
By Heartland News
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Plans are underway to bring new life into the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

On Monday night, city leaders voted to continue with the next steps in the mall redevelopment project, by finalizing agreements and giving approvals needed to move forward.

Mayor Stacy Kinder explains what tonight’s vote means for the project.

”I feel like the city and the development group both came to a really good agreement. There are incentives there that make the project worth while for them and there are also issues in the development agreement that really protect the city--making sure that the interest of the citizens and our area is well protected,” Mayor Kinder said. “It’s an exciting project. It’s multi-layered and somewhat complicated, but overall I think we will end up with a wonderful facility that will be an attraction and that our citizens will also really enjoy.”

Mary Ann Allen, the owner of five stores inside the mall, explains why this project is important to her.

”I just think it’s vital to me to survive in this economy and just people need a place to shop, people need a place to find things,” Allen said. “And I hear it over and over again everyday--they’re looking to this, they’re looking for that and now Cape can give it to them and I’m just so thankful for the owners to invest in me and my business.”

The next city council meeting is in two weeks, and leaders will discuss the redevelopment agreement and revenue bonds.

