Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Still warm, cooler weather around the corner

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/3.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it is shaping up to be another warm day across the Heartland. We’ll see sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. Today is looking like the warmest day for the rest of the year! Our next front will arrive on Wednesday bringing the chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms Wednesday evening into Thursday.

The rain will stick around all day Thursday helping to keep those temperatures in the mid-70s with evenings seeing the 50s. We will start to see that autumn weather arrive through the weekend as afternoon temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-60s and evenings will become quite chilly. We could see some 30s across the area Saturday evening.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
A southern Illinois campground and marina is closed for “missing funds” and “other serious...
Southern Ill. campground, marina closed for ‘missing funds’
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, October...
2 injured in crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/3.
First Alert forecast at noon on 10/3
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 10/3
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 10/3
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/3
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/3