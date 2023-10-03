Still warm, cooler weather around the corner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it is shaping up to be another warm day across the Heartland. We’ll see sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. Today is looking like the warmest day for the rest of the year! Our next front will arrive on Wednesday bringing the chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms Wednesday evening into Thursday.

The rain will stick around all day Thursday helping to keep those temperatures in the mid-70s with evenings seeing the 50s. We will start to see that autumn weather arrive through the weekend as afternoon temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-60s and evenings will become quite chilly. We could see some 30s across the area Saturday evening.

