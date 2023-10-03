Schedule of events announced for Carbondale Halloween 2023

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, the City of Carbondale announced the list of events scheduled for Carbondale Halloween 2023.

According to a release from the city, this year’s Halloween celebration will be jam-packed with family-friendly events such as The Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race, Downtown Candy Walk, Green Earth’s Pumpkin Glow, Touch of Nature’s Haunted Hollow and a concert, Live at Washington and Main, with Nashville artists Lindsay Lou and Kyle Tuttle along with local gem, Miss Jenny.

The events run from October 20 until November 4.

The season’s festivities will wrap up with a brand new event hosted by SIU sustainability, The Great Southern Illinois Pumpkin Smash, to encourage residents to compost their jack-o-lanterns and decorative pumpkins from Halloween.

For more details, visit https://carbondalehalloween.com/.

