Paducah man accused of firing gun, barricading himself in apartment

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a report of shots fired on Tuesday morning led to a man’s arrest after he barricaded himself inside of his apartment.

Kenneth Pinnegar, 56, was arrested on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property (firearm).

According to Paducah police, they were called to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Trimble Street around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3.

Two men told officers they were in the parking lot when Pinnegar came out of his apartment and started arguing with them. They told police he went back into the doorway of his apartment, then fired two shots toward them. They said Pinnegar then walked away.

Police searched the area, but did not find him. They got a search warrant for his apartment and found a .22-caliber handgun, which was reported stolen out of Calloway County, along with a large amount of ammunition.

Officers cleared the scene, but later received a call from a witness who said Pinnegar had returned to his apartment. Surveillance video showed him go into his apartment and not leave.

After returning to the scene with an arrest warrant, police tried to talk to Pinnegar to convince him to surrender, but said he didn’t respond. When they entered the apartment, they found he had locked himself in the bathroom.

They say Pinnegar continued to refuse to respond to officers, so several pepperballs were thrown into the bathroom. Pinnegar then surrendered.

He was taken to an area hospital to be checked out and will then be booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

