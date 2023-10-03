Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Notre Dame volleyball defeats Advance in five-set thriller

Bulldogs attack the net against the Hornets.
Bulldogs attack the net against the Hornets.(Jess Todd, KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame volleyball took down previously undefeated Advance on Monday night, 3-2.

In the deciding fifth set, the Bulldogs overcame an Advance lead to win in extras 16-14. Courtney Tatum scored the game-winning point on a block.

Notre Dame improves to 19-5-3. Up next for the Bulldogs is another top 25 matchup on the road at Saxony Lutheran on Thursday.

Advance is back on the court tomorrow night at Bloomfield.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Farmington was killed in a crash Saturday...
Farmington, Mo. man driving UTV hits animal in roadway, dies in crash
Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
The United State Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake near Ridgely, Tennessee...
M2.0 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 10/2
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 10/2
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 10/2
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 10/2
27th annual Wiffle Ball World Series
27th annual Wiffle Ball World Series
The Series was hosted at Capaha Field and Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau during...
Babe Ruth World Series returning to Cape Girardeau in 2024