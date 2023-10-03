Notre Dame volleyball defeats Advance in five-set thriller

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame volleyball took down previously undefeated Advance on Monday night, 3-2.

In the deciding fifth set, the Bulldogs overcame an Advance lead to win in extras 16-14. Courtney Tatum scored the game-winning point on a block.

Notre Dame improves to 19-5-3. Up next for the Bulldogs is another top 25 matchup on the road at Saxony Lutheran on Thursday.

Advance is back on the court tomorrow night at Bloomfield.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.