Multi-use paved trail open for use in Carbondale

New bike path in Carbondale.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new bike path in Carbondale is set to give riders easier access to hitting the trails.

The Mudline Trail is a little more than a mile long. The city hopes this path will make things safer for bike riders and those using it for exercise.

The path also pays homage to the history that sits below it.

It stretches from North Oakland Avenue to New Era Road and sits on top of an old railroad bed.

The city of Carbondale’s senior planner, Molly Maxwell, said she hopes everyone uses the trail.

“It’s about 1.1 miles of paved multi-use path, so we call it bike path a lot but really we hope that people are coming out and walking, running, wheelchair, scooter. Everything that’s sort of micro mobility or more active transportation,” she explained.

There are no motorized vehicles allowed on the trail.

The city also acquired the segment of the same railroad bed heading west from New Era Foad to the bike tunnel at Route 13, that is phase 2 of the project. That path is now dirt and maintained by the city.

Maxwell said later down the line when the city receives funding for phase 2, they will pave it.

You can click here for more information on Carbondale’s bike paths.

