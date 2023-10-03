Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Man accused of dragging officer, leading police on high-speed chase

A 25-year-old man is facing charges in Pemiscot County in connection with a high speed chase...
A 25-year-old man is facing charges in Pemiscot County in connection with a high speed chase and dragging a police officer.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 25-year-old man is facing charges in Pemiscot County in connection with a high-speed chase and dragging a police officer.

Terry Gooch, 25, was arrested on felony charges of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree tampering with motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. He’s being held on no bond a warrant.

According to Caruthersville police, they were assisting Pemiscot County deputies in finding a stolen vehicle that was reported as having just crossed the bridge into Missouri.

One of their officers spotted the driver in the reported stolen vehicle on Interstate 155 near the 4 mile marker shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28.

The officer initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle suddenly pulled onto the shoulder of the road. According to police, the driver was non-compliant, and after being ordered out of the vehicle, jumped back into the front seat and placed the vehicle in gear.

The officer, while trying to stop the vehicle, got into the passenger side of the vehicle and began fighting the driver for control of it. However, the vehicle was already in gear and traveled back onto the road, dragging the officer who eventually fell from the vehicle.

Other Caruthersville officers and Pemiscot County deputies arrived on scene and followed the vehicle, which led to a high-speed chase.

After several miles, police say the vehicle was stopped by Pemiscot County deputies on the I-55 Route U overpass.

The driver, later identified as Gooch, was arrested and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
A southern Illinois campground and marina is closed for “missing funds” and “other serious...
Southern Ill. campground, marina closed for ‘missing funds’
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, October...
2 injured in crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Williamson County deputies are looking for two men in connection with a burglary at Dollar...
2 suspects wanted in connection with burglary at southern Ill. Dollar General
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Money
Family farm offers large reward in reported theft, arson of service truck