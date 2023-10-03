Heartland Football Friday 10/6
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KFVS) - You can get Heartland Football Friday highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Our featured games include:
- Cape Central at Sikeston
- Scott City at Chaffee
- Kelly at Hayti
- Perryville at New Madrid County Central
- Doniphan at Chester
- St. Pius X at St. Vincent
- Collinsville at Marion
- Murphysboro at Harrisburg (Game of the Night)
- Jackson at Confluence Prep
- Poplar Bluff at Farmington
