Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 10/6

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KFVS) - You can get Heartland Football Friday highlights on Heartland News at 10.

Our featured games include:

  • Cape Central at Sikeston
  • Scott City at Chaffee
  • Kelly at Hayti
  • Perryville at New Madrid County Central
  • Doniphan at Chester
  • St. Pius X at St. Vincent
  • Collinsville at Marion
  • Murphysboro at Harrisburg (Game of the Night)
  • Jackson at Confluence Prep
  • Poplar Bluff at Farmington

