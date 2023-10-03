Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Halloween shopping in full swing

People are rushing to the stores to get all their Halloween needs.
By Heartland News
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People are apparently already rushing to the stores to get all their Halloween supplies.

According to a new study, Kentuckians are second to West Virginians when it comes to shopping early for Halloween.

Missouri residents come in 12th.

Illinoisans are kind of middle of the road when it comes to getting their Halloween decorations and costumes. They are 34th in the country.

Last on the list is Vermont.

The store manager of Spirit of Halloween, in Cape Girardeau, is happy to see everyone getting into mood for Halloween.

“I just love Halloween and I like to see the kids,” said Tonya Poppen, Spirit of Halloween manager. “The kids have so much fun.”

One young shopper said he enjoys Halloween.

“If I go to someone’s door and I ring the doorbell and I say ‘Boo!’ and they jump and get scared, that’s what I like,” said Ayden Moral.

Studies show Americans are predicted to spend more than $12 billion on Halloween in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
Charlotte Sena has been found safe after a two-day search, authorities said.
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, October...
2 injured in crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
A southern Illinois campground and marina is closed for “missing funds” and “other serious...
Southern Ill. campground, marina closed for ‘missing funds’

Latest News

Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop.
Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Indiana man killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Indiana man killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Getting ready for Halloween
Getting ready for Halloween
Advance vs Notre Dame volleyball