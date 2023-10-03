Halloween shopping in full swing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People are apparently already rushing to the stores to get all their Halloween supplies.

According to a new study, Kentuckians are second to West Virginians when it comes to shopping early for Halloween.

Missouri residents come in 12th.

Illinoisans are kind of middle of the road when it comes to getting their Halloween decorations and costumes. They are 34th in the country.

Last on the list is Vermont.

The store manager of Spirit of Halloween, in Cape Girardeau, is happy to see everyone getting into mood for Halloween.

“I just love Halloween and I like to see the kids,” said Tonya Poppen, Spirit of Halloween manager. “The kids have so much fun.”

One young shopper said he enjoys Halloween.

“If I go to someone’s door and I ring the doorbell and I say ‘Boo!’ and they jump and get scared, that’s what I like,” said Ayden Moral.

Studies show Americans are predicted to spend more than $12 billion on Halloween in 2023.

