Gov. Beshear announces speed limit increase on parts of U.S. 68/KY 80

On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced an increase in the speed limit on two sections of U.S. 68/KY 80 in parts of Trigg and Graves Counties.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced an increase in the speed limit on two sections of U.S. 68/KY 80 in parts of Trigg and Graves Counties.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the official order applies to two four-lane sections, totaling 9 miles. The highway sections now bear speed limit signs for 65 mph, up from the previous 55 mph.

“The U.S. 68/KY 80 corridor is a well-designed, well-constructed highway that can safely accommodate the higher speed limit,” Gov. Beshear said. “This corridor already is a tremendous asset as a four-lane connector between Interstate 24 at Cadiz and Interstate 69 at Mayfield. By updating the out-of-date speed limit, we are reducing congestion and helping Kentuckians get to their destination quicker and safer, while also increasing economic development by enhancing the flow of commerce in this area.”

Ky. Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed the order directing the higher speed limit on 6.5 miles of U.S. 68/KY 80 from the west edge of Cadiz to the Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton and along 2.5 miles of the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass, according to the release.

To confirm the roadway could safely accommodate the higher speed limit, KYTC engineers analyzed data from similar road segments where the speed limit was raised earlier.

The release states that the speed limit will remain at 55 mph along 9 miles of the corridor through Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area and near the I-24 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange east of Cadiz, at the U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection north of Murray and near the KY 121 Bypass at Mayfield where the intersections have traffic signals.

