First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

A couple more days of unusually warm weather before a strong cold front pushes through on Thursday. Despite a few more clouds, today will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs of about 88 to 92. Dew points will be creeping up a bit as well thanks to a developing southerly breeze. On Wednesday clouds will increase a bit more, with an isolated shower possible by late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be about 85 to 90.

A significant pattern shift will occur on Thursday as a cold front and upper trough move through. Rain chances continue to increase for Wednesday night through Thursday evening…with showers or patchy rain likely and embedded thunderstorms possible. The severe threat looks low. But hopefully most areas will get at least a modest rainfall event. Clouds and rain will keep it cooler on Thursday, but the ‘fall’ weather will blow in from the northwest Thursday evening into Friday and Saturday with northwest winds, much cooler air, and much lower humidity levels. Low temps in the 40s are likely over the weekend!

