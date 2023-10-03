First Alert: Summer in October to end soon

(KFVS) - Summer-like temperatures will be winding down soon.

Light, patchy to dense fog is again possible this morning in some areas, but should quickly lift after sunrise.

Today is looking mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Humidity will be a bit more noticeable as well, thanks to a developing southerly breeze.

Temps on Wednesday will again be well above average in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees ahead of an approaching strong cold front.

Rain chances continue to increase for Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

Showers or patchy rain is likely with embedded thunderstorms possible.

The outlook for severe storms looks low.

Clouds and rain will keep temps cooler on Thursday, but more fall-like conditions will blow in from the northwest Thursday evening.

Northwest winds will make it feel cooler with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees on Friday through Sunday.

Lows in the 40s are likely over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.