Family farm offers large reward in reported theft, arson of service truck

A Hamilton County family farm operation is offering a large reward hoping to get answers after one of their vehicles went up in flames.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Hamilton County family farm operation is offering a large reward hoping to get answers after one of their vehicles went up in flames.

In a Facebook post, Rubenacker Farms said they are offering a $15,000 reward for information regarding the reported theft and arson of one of their service trucks.

Nighttime video posted on the Farms’ page shows what appears to be a truck engulfed in flames and a picture of the apparent truck.

It’s not clear when this may have happened.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shared the post on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 618-643-2511.

