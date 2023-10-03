Evansville, Ind. man killed after crash on Ill. Rte. 148

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man from Evansville, Indiana died from his injuries following a crash on Illinois State Highway 148 in Franklin County.

According to a release from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, around 12:52 a.m. on Monday, October 2, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rte. 148 at the intersection of Renfro Lake Road.

When they arrived, deputies say they found evidence on the roadway indicating the vehicle was traveling northbound on Rte. 148, approaching Renfro Lake Rd. The vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times before striking a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old Michael T. Ford, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Herrin Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office. The Zeigler Police Department, Zeigler Fire Dept., Christopher Police Dept. and Christopher Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.

