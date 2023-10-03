Displaced tombstone returned to Heartland cemetery after nearly a decade

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - After nearly a decade, investigators with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office were able to return a displaced tombstone back to its home in Marion, Illinois.

According to the sheriff’s office, the tombstone was originally found at a home in Pittsburg, Ill. in 2014 when the property was acquired by a new owner. Since that time, it has remained in evidence at the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office without any leads to identify where it originally belonged.

While the full story may never be known, investigators were able to identify that the tombstone belonged on a gravesite at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, Ill. It was returned to its home on Friday, September 29.

The Williamson Co. Historical Society and the Rose Hill Cemetery staff assisted with this investigation.

