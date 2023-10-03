Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Cyber attack forces Metro Transit to freeze systems

As of Tuesday morning, the company says it believes the breach is contained, and it’s able to...
As of Tuesday morning, the company says it believes the breach is contained, and it’s able to continue to safely run transit services.(NBC15)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit had to freeze all of its systems yesterday due to a cyber attack, the transportation company released.

The cyber attack happened on Monday, Oct. 2. Metro Transit says it had to freeze its systems and immediately work to deny access to critical information and protect its systems. As of Tuesday morning, the company says it believes the breach is contained, and it’s able to continue to safely run transit services.

Regular transit service for MetroLink and MetroBus will continue today; however, because scheduling software is still being recovered for Metro Call-A-Ride, it is only able to provide life-critical appointments today to dialysis treatments.

Metro Transit’s IT teams have been working through the night to restore the service. The transit phone system and Call-A-Ride scheduling system are still down, as well as emails.

Metro Transit asks that customers be patient for now as restoration efforts continue.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, October...
2 injured in crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
A southern Illinois campground and marina is closed for “missing funds” and “other serious...
Southern Ill. campground, marina closed for ‘missing funds’
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

Money
Family farm offers large reward in reported theft, arson of service truck
Getting ready for Halloween
Halloween shopping in full swing
Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop.
Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Indiana man killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Indiana man killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/3
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/3