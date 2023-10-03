Heartland Votes
Carbondale police launch new notification system

The Carbondale Police Department launched a new notification system for residents.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department launched a new notification system for residents.

According to a release from the city, it partnered with CivicPlus for the system, which launched on Tuesday, October 3. This will allow the police department to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings and routine communications to subscribed residents via email, text message and voicemail.

“CivicPlus Mass Notifications is an invaluable tool for the Carbondale community,” Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said in the release. “It enhances our ability to communicate crucial information swiftly and effectively, ensuring our residents stay informed and safe. In the fast pace of the world today, timely notifications can make all of the difference, and this technology the City invested in empowers us to keep our community members connected as well as protected.”

They said this software system will also work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s integrated public warning system, which uses national emergency communication channels like the Emergency Alert System, NOAA weather radios, digital road signage and television broadcasts.

However, according to the city, IPAWS will not be ready for use by Oct. 3. They said it will be available in the near future.

