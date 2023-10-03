Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

17th Street Barbecue announces closure of Marion location

17th Street Barbecue announces the closing of its Marion location.
17th Street Barbecue announces the closing of its Marion location.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - 17th Street Barbecue announces the closing of its Marion location.

According to a release from the restaurant, the Marion location has been operating for nearly 19 years.

“We’ve had a tremendous run and are so proud to have been one of the pioneering businesses when the hill was developed in the early nights,” owner Amy Mills said in the release.

She said they will continue to serve Marion and the entire southern Illinois region with their catering, concession and food truck operations.

“Mike Mills opened 17th Street in 1985 and we’re proud to live, work, and conduct business in Southern Illinois,” Mills said. “We continue to grow the 17th Street brand with nationwide distribution of our products and we’re eyeing international expansion.”

The original location in Murphysboro, which has been operating for 100 years, will remain open.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
A southern Illinois campground and marina is closed for “missing funds” and “other serious...
Southern Ill. campground, marina closed for ‘missing funds’
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, October...
2 injured in crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

The Carbondale Police Department launched a new notification system for residents.
Carbondale police launch new notification system
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Williamson County deputies are looking for two men in connection with a burglary at Dollar...
2 suspects wanted in connection with burglary at southern Ill. Dollar General
A 25-year-old man is facing charges in Pemiscot County in connection with a high speed chase...
Man accused of dragging officer, leading police on high-speed chase