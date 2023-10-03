17th Street Barbecue announces closure of Marion location

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - 17th Street Barbecue announces the closing of its Marion location.

According to a release from the restaurant, the Marion location has been operating for nearly 19 years.

“We’ve had a tremendous run and are so proud to have been one of the pioneering businesses when the hill was developed in the early nights,” owner Amy Mills said in the release.

She said they will continue to serve Marion and the entire southern Illinois region with their catering, concession and food truck operations.

“Mike Mills opened 17th Street in 1985 and we’re proud to live, work, and conduct business in Southern Illinois,” Mills said. “We continue to grow the 17th Street brand with nationwide distribution of our products and we’re eyeing international expansion.”

The original location in Murphysboro, which has been operating for 100 years, will remain open.

