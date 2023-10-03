Heartland Votes
14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was killed Friday night while standing outside of a broken-down car on the highway, authorities said.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.

O’Neal said Rolando was standing on the side of I-526 around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit by a car that police said went airborne and crashed into a home.

No other serious injuries were reported.

North Charleston Police’s traffic unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

