Woman injured after jumping from 2nd floor window to escape burning apartment
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was injured after police say she jumped from a second story window to escape an apartment fire.
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the 100 block of Lashmet around noon on Sunday, October 1 after receiving a report of a woman screaming.
When officers arrived, they found an apartment building on fire.
Firefighters were dispatched to the building for a second floor apartment fire. Before they arrived, DPS reports a woman had jumped from a window on the second floor to escape the fire.
The woman had several injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.
According to Sikeston DPS, the fire is not considered suspicious.
