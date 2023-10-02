Heartland Votes
Woman injured after jumping from 2nd floor window to escape burning apartment

A woman was injured after police say she jumped out of a second-story apartment window to escape a fire.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was injured after police say she jumped from a second story window to escape an apartment fire.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the 100 block of Lashmet around noon on Sunday, October 1 after receiving a report of a woman screaming.

When officers arrived, they found an apartment building on fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building for a second floor apartment fire. Before they arrived, DPS reports a woman had jumped from a window on the second floor to escape the fire.

The woman had several injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

According to Sikeston DPS, the fire is not considered suspicious.

