Two St. Francois Co. men arrested on child porn charges

Two southeast Mo. men arrested on child porn charges.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southeast Missouri men were arrested on Thursday following a child pornography investigation by the Mo. State Highway Patrol.

According to a release from the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, 38-year-old Stephen C. Watters of Farmington and 50-year-old Brandel L. Akers of Ironton were arrested on September 28, for possession of child porn.

The release states that investigators executed a search warrant at Watters’ home in Farmington, after receiving a social media cyber tip. Investigators interviewed Watters, who admitted to using his computer to search for and download child porn.

Watters also admitted to sending digital images of child porn to Akers, using the social media site responsible for the cyber tip. Investigators contacted Akers who admitted to receiving and possessing child porn sent to him by Watters, according to the release.

Investigators conducted a consent search of Akers’ cellphone, and found digital images of child porn.

Watters and Akers were then arrested and transported to the St. Francois County Jail, where they are currently being held, each with a $200,000 bond.

On the same day the two men were arrested, the St. Francois Co. prosecuting attorney formally charged Watters with three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of promoting child pornography. Akers was also charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

The State Technical Assistance Team (STAT) and the Farmington Police Department assisted MSHP’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit with the investigation.

