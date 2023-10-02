Two more very warm days for October

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are seeing very warm temperatures again for this time of the year and this trend will continue through Wednesday. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and very mild temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. For Tuesday we could see some patchy fog to start off otherwise we will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will see another day with highs well above average Wednesday before a front moves in Thursday bringing much cooler weather for the end of the week into the weekend.

