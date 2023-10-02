Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it

A deputy tried to shoot it three times to detonate it, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.(BCSO)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Fishermen casting their line in a pond near Camden this weekend made an alarming discovery when they hooked a homemade bomb, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a “suspicious item” over the weekend. When they arrived, the 911 caller said he hooked what appeared to be a homemade bomb. A responding deputy confirmed it was a homemade bomb made of Tannerite, with a fuse attached, that seemingly didn’t go off.

A deputy tried to shoot it three times to detonate it, the sheriff’s office said, but it was deemed too waterlogged to explode.

It is unclear at this time how deputies disposed of the bomb.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Farmington was killed in a crash Saturday...
Farmington, Mo. man driving UTV hits animal in roadway, dies in crash
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
The United State Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake near Ridgely, Tennessee...
M2.0 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
A parked side-by-side caught on fire at the Dexter Walmart on Saturday, Sept. 30
UTV catches on fire at Walmart in Dexter

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will be holding Project Hope on Oct. 6.
Project Hope event to help community
According to the school district, all Neelyville schools are closed Monday, October 2 because...
Neelyville R-4 Schools closed Monday
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/2
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/2
Project Hope kicks off Friday, Oct. 6
Project Hope kicks off Friday, Oct. 6