SEMO-NASV receives $750K grant

SEMO-NASV announced the organization will be receiving a $750,000 federal grant.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) announced the organization will be receiving a $750,000 federal grant.

The award is from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women- Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault and Stalking Program.

According to a release from SEMO-NASV, the grant is a two-year renewal award that will help fund the salary, benefits, travel, training, supplies of four staff positions and various administrative expenses. The organization said the staff positions include nurse practitioner, mental health therapist, advocate and prevention specialist.

SEMO-NASV serves as a dual child advocacy center and rape crisis center.

The organization says they provide forensic interviews, exams, advocacy, counseling and education to child and adult survivors of sexual violence and child physical abuse.

Founded in 1997, SEMO-NASV reports they have assisted more than 12,000 survivors of sexual violence.

Anyone experiencing sexual violence can contact SEMO-NASV’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 877-820-6278.

