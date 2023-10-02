Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Selfie Street opens in Cape Girardeau

A new addition to Cape Girardeau recently had its grand opening
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new addition to Cape Girardeau recently had its grand opening.

Opened on October 1, Selfie Street is a new place to snap all your selfies with a variety of backdrops and props.

One of the owners of Selfie Street, Lance McClellon, said that a place like this is needed in the area.

“Just being able to have something for the community around here that’s not alcohol related and is actually just fun to do,” said McClellon.

Selfie Street is located on 1606 Independence Street in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 17-year-old drivers were involved in an accident in Hamilton County that left one dead and...
Victim identified in Hamilton County head-on crash that left one teen dead, another severely injured
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Farmington was killed in a crash Saturday...
Farmington, Mo. man driving UTV hits animal in roadway, dies in crash
Two people from Arkansas were involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in Dunklin County on...
1 killed, 1 injured in Dunklin County motorcycle crash
Around 9:25 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 29, ISP was notified of a crash on U.S. Highway 40 involving...
Evacuation order lifted, tanker truck hauling anhydrous ammonia removed after deadly crash in Teutopolis, Ill.
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to the deadly chemical crash in Illinois, official says

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Farmington was killed in a crash Saturday...
Farmington, Mo. man driving UTV hits animal in roadway, dies in crash
A Farmington man is dead after a UTV crash late Saturday night
Man dead after hitting animal and tree
A new addition to Cape Girardeau recently had its grand opening
Selfie Street grand opening
A Farmington man is dead after a UTV crash late Saturday night
Man dead after hitting animal and tree