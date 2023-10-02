Selfie Street opens in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new addition to Cape Girardeau recently had its grand opening.

Opened on October 1, Selfie Street is a new place to snap all your selfies with a variety of backdrops and props.

One of the owners of Selfie Street, Lance McClellon, said that a place like this is needed in the area.

“Just being able to have something for the community around here that’s not alcohol related and is actually just fun to do,” said McClellon.

Selfie Street is located on 1606 Independence Street in Cape Girardeau.

