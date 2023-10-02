School leaders in southeast Mo. fighting shortage of substitute teachers

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - School leaders in southeast Missouri are fighting a shortage of substitute teachers.

Through this community partnership, organizers say they have found more than 100 people they’ve helped to get their substitute teacher certification through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Previous story Southeast Missouri State University offers in-person training seminars for substitute teaching

“Various different people, people who are close to retirement, may be looking for something to do, sometimes young moms who their children are starting school,” Rodney Pencil, field director at Southeast Missouri State University, said. “One of the benefits there is they follow the school schedule, so they can drop their kids off and pick them up and they’re off every day their kids are off.”

We talked with one college student who is in the process of getting her substitute teacher training. She said she was excited because by the time she earns her degree, she wouldn’t be as nervous because she’d already know what she’s doing.

“I am here because I am actually going online to get my bachelor’s degree in elementary education so I can be a teacher, and so when this opportunity came up, I thought, that’s fantastic because now I can actually learn and sub and teach while I’m getting my degree,” Shelly Seegrist explained.

Even though she’s doing this later in life, she said it was a calling for her.

“Last year, I worked at a daycare pre-school and I realized that I loved working with children and, fortunately, I have an amazing husband that works hard to let me stay home so I can be a full-time student and also do the subbing program so I that I can work, you know, as much as I want to while I’m getting my degree,” she continued.

Another participant in the program told us it’s a great way to give back to the community.

“I miss the involvement when my children were in school, like participating in school activities and just being there, having that face enlightens other students’ day when there’s a parent there in school, so I miss that and I would like to get back involved in the public school districts in my community and also not only in my community, but the surrounding areas also,” LaToshia Reed said.

She said she’s originally from Charleston, Mo. and has grandchildren in the Sikeston school district, so she looked forward to the opportunity to give back knowing it could be to some of the poorer communities in the state.

“I would definitely go back and actually do it for free there,” she said. “I would like to see more minority participation within the school districts such as parents, caregivers taking the time just to show up, show your faces, and let the minority students know that we are there to support them also.”

Organizers say the seminar is different than just training.

Rodney Pencil, field director at Southeast Missouri State, said this is something the state, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, allowed them to write curriculum for and to be able to help local school districts find substitutes.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.