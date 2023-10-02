Heartland Votes
School district mourns loss of award-winning teacher killed in crash

Lori McWhorter died Friday after her vehicle was hit by a Jeep, authorities said.
Lori McWhorter died Friday after her vehicle was hit by a Jeep, authorities said.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia school district is mourning the loss of one of its award-winning teachers who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

On Friday, Walker County Schools announced the death of Lori McWhorter on social media.

McWhorter was a teacher at LaFayette High School and was the current teacher of the year for the high school and Walker County Schools System.

She specialized in business and entrepreneurship classes, and school officials said she created a learning environment that was both enlightening and empowering. The district said her students felt valued and motivated to excel under her mentorship.

McWhorter also spearheaded the Future Business Leaders of America at LaFayette High.

“Mrs. McWhorter’s passing is not only a loss to LaFayette High School but also to the entire educational community of Walker County. Her memories, teachings, and the invaluable lessons she imparted will continue to live on in the hearts of her students, colleagues, friends, and family,” the district said in a statement. “We are working to support our school community through this difficult time and will be providing counseling services to students and staff in the coming school days.”

Walker County Schools and LaFayette High School said a memorial service will be organized to honor her contributions and provide a platform for those who wish to pay their respects. Details for the service have not yet been announced.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash that killed McWhorter took place on Friday around 2 p.m. in Chattooga County.

The driver of a 2006 Jeep Wrangler was driving south on GA 1 when they lost control and drove into the median before entering the northbound lanes.

The Jeep hit the car McWhorter was driving, officials said. Troopers said McWhorter was killed in the crash.

David Lopez, the driver of the Jeep, also died later at a hospital.

