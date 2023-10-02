Police: Parents accused of leaving children alone in truck while they were in casino

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A call to police from security at Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis leads to a couple facing charges.

According to Metropolis Police, security personnel told officers there were two children left inside a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck and the adults were inside the casino.

Officers reported the children left in the truck were 10 and 2 years old.

Police said they found the parents, identified as 30-year-old Joseph D. Scott and 38-year-old Kyra D. Scott, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The couple was then taken to the Metropolis Police Department for processing.

Both were charged with child neglect and released on a notice to appear in court.

Police said DCFS was contacted and it was decided to return the children to their parents.

