Perry County Memorial Hospital now operating as Mercy Hospital Perry under lease agreement

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Perry County Memorial Hospital and health system are now operating as Mercy Hospital Perry under a lease agreement between Mercy and Perry County.

According to a release from Mercy, the change went into effect on Sunday, October 1.

Mercy Hospital Perry is the 17th critical access hospital operated by Mercy through lease agreements or ownership.

“For many years, our community hospital has been a beacon of hope and healing, providing compassionate care to our friends, neighbors and families,” Patrick Naeger, chair of the PCMH board of trustees, said in the news release. “We have witnessed countless miracles, shared both joyous and challenging moments and grown together as a health care family. Today, we mark the beginning of a new chapter in our journey, one that promises to elevate our standards of care and make us even more integral to the lives of those we serve. The decision to integrate was not taken lightly. We recognize that change can be daunting, but it can also be the catalyst for innovation and progress. With Mercy, we are opening doors to a world of possibilities in exceptional health care services.”

The changeover was celebrated on September 29 with a blessing and ribbon cutting at the hospital. Bishop Mark Rivituso of the Archdiocese of St. Louis blessed the space while co-workers and a large crowd gathered in celebration.

(Mercy)

“This is an exciting moment for both our organizations,” Chris Wibbenmeyer, who served as PCHS CEO and continues to lead Mercy Hospital Perry as administrator, said in the release. “We have always been committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients and their families. Today, we are uniting our strengths to continue this mission even more effectively.”

“We’re confident Mercy Hospital Perry is well positioned as the newest member of Mercy,” Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO, added. “We welcome our newest co-workers and look forward to building on the strong foundation of health care service they established in Perry County. The community they serve has always looked to their work as a beacon of hope and healing. Mercy will allow them to further advance that work and serve more patients in Perry County by providing increased access to innovative and personalized care.”

Before the transition, Mercy hosted community roundtable events to hear how the health care system can best serve Perry County and learn what residents envision for the future of health care in the area.

The transition includes the installation of a new electronic health record system, which provides one medical record available to all Mercy health care providers. It also offers patients online appointment scheduling, access to their records, contact with their physicians, online bill payment and more through an online portal and app.

According to the release, Mercy is investing $6.5 million in the new record system in Perry County, with future investments to follow.

